Chartered: Florida is No. 2 in the country for charter school closures

The only role school districts play is making sure teachers are background-checked. Everything else goes to the charter school board for approval or review.

“If the board has been and selected by the person who’s running the charter school, then the board’s not likely to be taking a close look at how that charter school’s being run and whether the teachers are certified and whether it’s paying its rent and or paying its lease or doing whatever it takes to keep the charter school running,” Wilcox explained.

To open a charter school in the state of Florida, you have to have at least three people who will be your "board." That differs from a school district board because those three people are not voted in.

The district does approve the charter school application, but day-to-day operations are handled by that board.

Closed charter schools

In some of the schools we checked, 10investigtes uncovered board members with backgrounds in nursing, engineering -- even a veteran -- but with no education backgrounds.

We even found one charter school board member with a criminal history. She was a convicted felon with multiple arrests, and she was the president of a board at a charter school in Manatee County. This mugshot was for the time investigators said she stole money from the charter school she was overseeing.

“These board members, they don’t have full-time, hands-on, eyes on supervision of the management of the school. They’re relying on whoever the principal or the owner of the charter school is. So, how are they going to make sure the charter school is operating as it’s legally required to do, that they’re hiring certified teachers, whether they’re financially solvent and whether they’re meeting their academic goals,” said Wilcox.

Some charter schools have boards that oversee more than one school like Bridge Prep Academy. The Bridge Prep Academy board runs three charter schools in the Bay area and even more across the state. But all have the same board that is located in Miami.

One former teacher at Bridge Prep Academy reached out to 10Investigates after teachers hadn’t been paid. This teacher agreed to speak with us if we hid her identity. She still works in the school system but wanted to share her experience about working for a charter school. She says trying to get ahold of the board in Miami is, at times, impossible.

“We tried calling the management company, nobody answers the phone. They do not return phone calls,” she explained.

She quit her job at the school after she felt the school did not fulfill her contract and pay her money she was owed.

“They owe me my step increase for the second year. They also owe me my Aug. 20 check for both years that I worked there.”

Jennifer Titus: “Do you feel like this would have happened if you were in a public school?

Teacher: No. The union looks out for the teachers.”