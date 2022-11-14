x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
10 Investigates

Leon County judge dismisses lawsuit against DeSantis, FDOT

The judge will give Sen. Jason Pizzo two weeks to amend the complaint.
Credit: AP
Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and his Democratic opponent Charlie Crist take to the stage for their only scheduled debate in Fort Pierce, Fla., Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (Crystal Vander Weit/TCPalm.com via AP, Pool)

LEON COUNTY, Fla. — A judge in Leon County dismissed the lawsuit filed by a state senator against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' office and the Florida Department of Transportation regarding the migrants flown from Texas to Martha's Vineyard, but only for the defendants to amend their initial complaint.

In the county's courtroom, judge John Cooper ordered the lawyers of State Sen. Jason Pizzo two weeks to amend his initial complaint claiming Florida did not follow the law when it came to funds used from the state’s immigration relocation program.

Cooper said that Pizzo needed more details on what the law says and how the law was violated.

RELATED: Yes, the federal government transports migrants to other states

RELATED: Leon County judge: DeSantis' office must show unredacted records in migrant lawsuit

However, Pizzo argued that the law strictly says that the immigrants needed to be moved from the state of Florida, and in this case, they were not. Instead, they were moved from Texas.

Lawyers for DeSantis and FDOT filed a motion last week, opposed the allegations and argued that Pizzo did not show he had legal standing to pursue the case.

Cooper has set the next hearing on this case for Monday, Nov. 21. 

More Videos

In Other News

New trial date set for former mosque volunteer accused of molestation

Before You Leave, Check This Out