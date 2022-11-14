Leon County judge dismisses lawsuit against DeSantis, FDOT

The judge will give Sen. Jason Pizzo two weeks to amend the complaint.

LEON COUNTY, Fla. — A judge in Leon County dismissed the lawsuit filed by a state senator against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' office and the Florida Department of Transportation regarding the migrants flown from Texas to Martha's Vineyard, but only for the defendants to amend their initial complaint.

In the county's courtroom, judge John Cooper ordered the lawyers of State Sen. Jason Pizzo two weeks to amend his initial complaint claiming Florida did not follow the law when it came to funds used from the state’s immigration relocation program.

Cooper said that Pizzo needed more details on what the law says and how the law was violated.

However, Pizzo argued that the law strictly says that the immigrants needed to be moved from the state of Florida, and in this case, they were not. Instead, they were moved from Texas.

Lawyers for DeSantis and FDOT filed a motion last week, opposed the allegations and argued that Pizzo did not show he had legal standing to pursue the case.