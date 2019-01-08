The US Department of Education opened a federal investigation into Lincoln Memorial Academy's former principal, Eddie Hundley and the school’s Chief Financial Officer Cornelle Maxfield.

The investigation names several potential violations including fraud, bribery, embezzlement, mail fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit offense or to defraud the US.

The Department of Education Inspector General has requested several documents including personnel files of Hundley and Maxfield.

General Counsel for the School District of Manatee County, Mitchell Teitelbaum, sent 10Investigates this statement:

“On July 30, 2019, the District received notice that a Federal Criminal Investigation was opened by the United States Department of Education, Office of the Inspector General pertaining to Lincoln Memorial Academy. On July 31, 2019, further correspondence by the Federal Government was provided to the District pertaining to their federal investigation and a request was made for documentation. The School District of Manatee County will cooperate fully with the Federal Government with their Criminal investigation.”

We have reached out to state officials for comment. So, far we not gotten a response.

A news conference was held for August 1, 2019.

You can read the full letter from the US Department of Education here.

