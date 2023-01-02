'We almost lost our house': 40-year realty contracts tangle 100s of homeowners in court

For a little cash up front, some Tampa Bay-area homeowners find themselves bound to 40-year agreements that operate like liens and costs thousands to escape.

What many don’t realize: The contracts are 40 years long and are filed with the courts as public record attorneys say operate like a lien. What many learn too late, breaking the contract often results in a lawsuit for a lien on the property and 3% of the sale value of the home.

In exchange for small sums of quick cash, Delray Beach-based MV Realty gets homeowners to sign contracts giving them exclusive rights to be their realtors if they ever decide to sell their homes.

A house is usually a homeowner’s biggest asset. But for hundreds of Tampa Bay-area homeowners, 40-year contracts, liens and lawsuits have threatened what many have worked years to acquire and maintain.

“I got part of my retirement in there, as well,” he said. “So, it's very much my life.”

Court records show MV Realty sued Grenier in September, asking the court to impose an equitable lien on the property.

“I texted them and emailed them, called them. No call back, no email, nothing. And so, we went with a different agent after this new agent had put it up on the listing. That's when we heard from them. They signed papers saying that there was going to be a judgment on our house because we went with a different agent."

“[A company employee] told us that somebody would be by the house to sign an agreement. So, we signed it,” said McLean, who says the company had a short window to list their home but never followed through.

Through MV Realty’s Homeowner Benefit Program, the company paid Grenier $860 in exchange for the opportunity to be his exclusive realtor.

“We were in a financial hardship. You know, we needed money,” Nichole McLean said. “We needed to get this house sold as we were about to lose it to the bank…they made it sound like a dream come true.”

Desperate to stop foreclosure, he decided to sell his Pasco County home. His wife came across MV Realty.

“That's when everything started piling up,” he said.

When COVID-19 hit and Lawrence Grenier lost his job, he and his family needed money fast.

Homeowners by the hundreds :

Grenier isn’t alone. 10 Investigates found that MV Realty has filed similar lawsuits against hundreds of homeowners across the Tampa Bay area.

Daniel Barnes knows this well. He found himself handling two MV Realty contracts for his sister's North Port homes in Sarasota County because of her substance abuse struggles.

"We went to go sell [one of the properties],” Barnes said. “Real estate agent called me and said, 'MV Realty has a lien on the house we can't sell.' And at this point, I was putting Kathy into a rehab in Maryland and we needed money as soon as possible.”

Under the Homeowner Benefit Agreement, MV Realty gave Kathy Barnes $1,200 for her home on Cranberry Boulevard and another $1,000 for her home on Atmore Avenue.

Court records show the company sued after Barnes hired another realtor to sell the homes.

"We paid them $12,000,” which was about 3% of the home’s value, Barnes said.

He expects to pay even more for his sister's second house. Barnes says he only hired another realtor because MV Realty made no genuine effort to sell.

In Tom Skinner’s case, it was $14,000 in penalties.

"It was so much stress. I spent hours and hours away from my family dealing with this and it was horrendous,” Skinner said.

10 Investigates found Skinner in one of the many lawsuits MC Realty filed across the state. He got $700 for his Wesley Chapel home through the Homeowner Benefit Program.

"Things are tight sometimes,” he said.

Like Barnes, Skinner eventually wanted to sell his home but said he got no help from MV Realty.

"It was clear that they weren't really interested in selling the house,” Skinner said.