Help is here: Local resources for those battling substance use disorders

Often, the callers are homeless. Intervention specialists can help connect you with resources and help find a place to stay.

"They don't know what to do. They're in tears and they maybe have looked for some facilities and found they were $800 or $1,000 a day, so they didn't know where to turn so they give us a call," Galbraith said.

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay is a one-stop-shop. They have access to more than 4,000 resources and have people ready to take calls. They'll help connect you with substance treatment, even if you don't have the means to pay. They also want to ensure those who are trying to take care of a loved one with an addiction get the mental help they need too.

According to Families Against Fentanyl , Florida had the highest number of total fentanyl deaths last year, a total that more than doubled in just two years. Since 2015, fentanyl has killed 209,491 people across the country.

With so many people in need of help either for themselves or someone else, having the right resources is critical to raising awareness and taking action to address the problem.

Separating families :

From opioids to heroin, to now fentanyl, these deadly drugs have been separating families across the Tampa Bay area. Substance use disorders are the number one reason why children are removed from their homes and put in foster care. There are 22,000 children in the system here in Florida.

The National Youth Advocacy Project, or NYAP, works with the Safe Children Coalition in Sarasota to provide foster homes to kids whose parents are in crisis. Sonya Hernandez is the NYAP regional manager. She says there is an incredible need for more foster homes while they work to get addicted parents the help they need before it's too late.

"We have the trauma from them being in a home environment that's not safe whether it be abuse or neglect, and they have trauma from that, then we deal with removing that child from their parents, their family. There's trauma that comes with that, and then we have the trauma of kids coming into care possibly being separated from siblings, being put in a shelter for a week, then going to another placement for a foster home for another week, and moving around the area," Hernandez said. "It just intensifies the trauma that they're already dealing with."

There is also a need for behavioral health services for families who struggle with addiction. Hernandez says they are helping two young girls in the behavioral health program whose mother fatally overdosed on fentanyl just two weeks prior to when they were supposed to be unified.