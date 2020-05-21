First residents arrive at local COVID-19 'step-down' facility

TAMPA, Fla. — The Inn at University Village has taken in its first residents on the new COVID floor.
Larry Prescott, the Executive Director at the facility, tells 10Investigates the first residents were transported to the facility Wednesday.
10Investigates told you earlier this week that floor will be a transition unit for long-term care residents who are still COVID-19 positive and cannot return to their home facility but no longer need to be in a hospital.
The director says all current residents have been informed of the transition.
Prescott says the floor is part of a pilot program and they are “trying to set the mark” for future facilities to follow.
He went on to say the staff are exclusive to that floor and will have a separate entrance just for them.
RELATED: 1 floor of local nursing home turned into 'step-down' facility for patients recovering from COVID-19
What other people are reading right now:
- 250 Victoria's Secret stores, 50 Bath & Body Works stores to close
- Sheriff: Drugs, guns and more than $30K seized in River hotel raid
- NOAA predicts busy season with 3 - 6 major hurricanes
- Questions continue to swirl around the accuracy of the state’s COVID-19 dashboard
- LEGOLAND wants to open June 1, if plan gets final approval
- More than 1,700 coronavirus tests damaged on way to lab, Florida says
- Hospital that's been closed for almost a year get $121K in COVID-19 relief money
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter