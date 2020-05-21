First residents arrive at local COVID-19 'step-down' facility

The Inn at University Village will have a floor dedicated to long-term care residents who are still COVID-19 positive.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Inn at University Village has taken in its first residents on the new COVID floor.

Larry Prescott, the Executive Director at the facility, tells 10Investigates the first residents were transported to the facility Wednesday.

10Investigates told you earlier this week that floor will be a transition unit for long-term care residents who are still COVID-19 positive and cannot return to their home facility but no longer need to be in a hospital.

The director says all current residents have been informed of the transition.

Prescott says the floor is part of a pilot program and they are “trying to set the mark” for future facilities to follow.

He went on to say the staff are exclusive to that floor and will have a separate entrance just for them.

