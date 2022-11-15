Pinellas detention deputies watched Netflix while man vomited blood for hours

Surveillance videos show Pinellas County Jail guards watching Netflix, YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook videos and reading “Harry Potter” while on the job.

Our interview requests were turned down, but a statement was provided.

All four detention deputies kept their jobs.

And another was caught on camera covering the windows behind him with garbage bags before pulling up YouTube, TikTok and Facebook videos on the computer.

They aren’t the only Pinellas County detention deputies caught distracted on the job. 10 Investigates found surveillance video showing another detention deputy reading “Harry Potter” on a Kindle.

“Oh my God, these people don’t give a **** about me,” Leutzinger said. “I said, well, this is it.”

Leutzinger told 10 Investigates reporter Jenna Bourne he thought he was going to die.

Content warning: This story contains graphic imagery and a brief mention of suicidal thoughts. If you need help, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

The two detention deputies who were supposed to be watching him said they didn’t notice and didn’t call for medical help for hours.

It’s 4:20 a.m. and Robert Leutzinger is vomiting blood on the floor of his jail cell.

Watching Netflix while a man vomits blood : "It's kind of like a fire."

Leutzinger had never seen the surveillance video of his medical emergency inside the Pinellas County Jail until 10 Investigates showed it to him.

Leutzinger saw himself leaning over his cot and vomiting blood onto the floor of his jail cell.

“You know how your stomach feels when you feel like it’s bleeding down there?” Leutzinger said. “It’s kind of like a fire. And it just burnt real bad. And you feel this in your throat. And the next thing you know you’re just, oof.”

It was Nov. 18, 2021, and Leutzinger was in the Pinellas County Jail because he had a warrant out for having an open container of alcohol and marijuana.

Although the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office blacked out 358 pages of the internal investigation report, we can still piece together what happened from the records we did get.

Surveillance video shows Detention Deputies Dante Ginn-Davis and Zachary McDevitt watching Netflix for what the sheriff’s office described as the “majority” of their shift.

“Ultimately, I knew it was wrong,” McDevitt told investigators with the agency’s Professional Standards Bureau.

While watching “Red Notice,” the deputies told internal investigators what they didn’t notice was the growing pool of blood in Leutzinger’s cell.

Not on their live surveillance camera feeds that they had up on the same screen as Netflix. Not during their in-person well-being checks every 15 minutes.

The internal investigation found that it wasn’t until the next shift came in that anyone noticed the pool of blood.

Pinellas County Jail Nurse Christine Carter, who eventually evaluated Leutzinger, told the agency’s Professional Standards Bureau that Leutzinger may have been experiencing a gastrointestinal bleed, which could have been deadly.

Leutzinger was taken to the hospital 3 hours and 51 minutes after he started vomiting.

The jail pod where Leutzinger was housed is for people who need constant supervision.

“2H4 consists of suicide risks, close observation, psych inmates, and protective custody,” Ginn-Davis described to the PCSO Professional Standards Bureau during a recorded interview.

“I told them I wanted – I felt like killing myself,” Leutzinger said.

He told 10 Investigates he’s in a better mental state now.

During an internal affairs interview, Ginn-Davis told his supervisor he watched Netflix during his shift about once a week.

Sheriff’s office documents show it disciplined Ginn-Davis and McDevitt with a 40-hour suspension.

10 Investigates asked Chief Cornita Riley to weigh in on that discipline because she’s an expert on Florida jails. She’s the former Chief of Orange County Corrections and was awarded Jail Administrator of the Year in 2018 by the American Jail Association.

“The 40-hour suspension, number one, is a significant discipline in the world of corrections,” Riley said. “Normally, unless you have repeat offenses for something, you don’t get to a 40-hour suspension – unless the initial incident is so egregious that you have to do that level of discipline.”

The month after Ginn-Davis and McDevitt got caught, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Department of Detention and Corrections Commander Colonel Paul Carey sent an email to the whole department.

The Dec. 10, 2021 email references “an increase in instances involving Department of Detention and Corrections (DDC) members watching movies on agency computers while on duty… [which] has resulted in serious incidents being unaddressed or flat out missed.”

Carey’s email banned accessing “television and movie streaming services while on duty” including “YouTube and other similar websites that host online video sharing.”