The files released by Louisville does not contain any material/documents from Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s or the FBI’s independent investigations.

Louisville Metro Police Department Public Integrity Unit’s files related to the Breonna Taylor investigation have been made public.

Mayor Greg Fischer confirms the files were made available Wednesday.

The large file contains intensive information about the March 13 night Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by LMPD officers. According to the Mayor's office, it does not contain any material/documents from Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s or the FBI’s independent investigations into this event.

Unlike the grand jury recordings, the PIU files are electronic copies of investigative letters, interview transcripts, body camera videos of officers responding to the scene, audio and video files of interviews, search warrants, crime scene unit reports, miscellaneous emails, photos, training and policy materials, personnel files, miscellaneous forms/reports related to the investigations, various court filings, Metro Safe records, jail calls, and other miscellaneous materials

The WHAS11 team is looking through the files now and will continue to update this story with information on findings.

From the March 13 Narcotics file:

Jamarcus Glover tells someone on the phone that he and Kenneth (Walker) spoke when Kenneth arrived at jail (the date isn't included in the warrant) and Kenneth says to Glover then he had NO clue it was police, which Walker has consistently said.

Jamarcus Glover says to a redacted person on the phone, "I dont understand how they served a warrant for Bre's house when nothing ties me to Bre's house at all except these bonds." The person says "bonds and cars and 2016. It's just ties though, look at the ties since 2016, ever since Rambo (the 2016 homicide victim) and the camera right there, they see a mother f***er pull up."

Glover responds to an unidentified person, "yeah, she was out there the top of the week before I went to court," which appears to be in reference to the trap. Glover then said "she gone turn her back on me cause she love that *****. That ***** Kenneth did this sh*t. At the end of the day, if I would have been at that house, Bre would be alive bruh. I don't shoot at no police."