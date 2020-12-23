One of those rejected bids came from the current contract-holder: Conduent.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation has rejected all bids to take over part of Florida’s SunPass service.

In a posting at 5 p.m. on the Friday before Christmas week, the department announced it was rejecting all five companies’ proposals to take over SunPass customer relations and quality management services, which includes the call center.

One of those rejected bids came from the current contract-holder -- Conduent.

FDOT fined Conduent millions of dollars last year for its role in a tolling system meltdown.

In July 2019, FDOT said it would not renew its contract with Conduent.

On Wednesday, FDOT Communications Director Beth Frady told 10 Tampa Bay FDOT is not looking for one vendor to handle all components of SunPass, but instead “will be splitting the procurements to ensure the most qualified vendors for each product and service will be selected.”

She said the approach coincides with the Inspector General’s previous recommendations related to an improved procurement process.

Frady said FDOT rejected all the customer relations and quality management services bids “to clarify the specifications within the scope of services and capture information from other procurements.”

The department plans to re-advertise this portion of the SunPass procurement by the end of January.

Frady said the duration and final cost for the SunPass customer relations and quality management services contract has not been finalized.

Conduent’s current contract ends Nov. 2022.

The five rejected proposals came from:

Conduent State and Local Solutions, Inc.

Faneuil, Inc.

Shimmick Construction Company, Inc.

TransCore, LP

WSP USA Services, Inc.

FDOT rejects all bids to take over part of SunPass The Florida Department of Transportation has rejected all bids to take over part of Florida's SunPass service. Download as PDF, TXT or read online from Scribd The Florida Department of Transportation has rejected all bids to take over part of Florida's SunPass service.

What other people are reading right now: