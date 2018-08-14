Florida's Office of Inspector General is launching an investigation into the state's SunPass failures after 10Investigates spent two months exposing problems and asking the governor why no action had been taken yet. The state will also issue its first fines to contractor Conduent: $800,000 for damages.

"I'm going to continue to hold the FDOT accountable, and I know they're holding the vendor accountable," Scott said when pressed last week by 10Investigates.

It was the fourth time over two months Scott responded to 10Investigates' questions with promises to hold people accountable, but without any specifics of how, or any news of an investigation launched.

Other politicians, like Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, have been demanding an investigation into the vendor, Conduent, responsible for mismanaging the SunPass tolling system and allowing a planned six-day system upgrade to turn into a 75-plus-day catastrophe, involving tolling backlogs and customer service issues.

As the weeks went by, 10Investigates exposed how Conduent -- and its former parent company: Xerox -- had a history of electronic tolling issues in a half-dozen states, but Florida awarded the vendor a lucrative contract in 2015 anyway.

Public disclosures show Conduent retained seven lobbyists during the first half of 2018, spending between $20,000 and $60,000 in the first quarter alone for their services lobbying both the executive and legislative branches of Florida government. State disclosures only provide a range of compensation.

One of the company's registered lobbyists is Brian Ballard, the former chairman of Rick Scott's inaugural committee and a major fundraiser for the governor's 2018 Senate campaign.

As 10Investigates has reported, in the weeks leading up to the SunPass collapse, Gov. Scott collected campaign checks at a Texas fundraiser co-hosted by Conduent's billionaire founder and investor Darwin Deason.

