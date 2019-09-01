Don't be fooled by a scam designed to steal money from Florida drivers.

The Florida Department of Transportation says a bogus email is being sent to Floridians, asking them to pay past-due SunPass tolls.

The message includes a link to an invoice. But, it can't be real because the state doesn't send toll invoices by email. Those are only sent through U.S. mail.

The scam comes in the midst of the ongoing SunPass saga, which has delayed toll bills. In late December, 10Investigates chronicled how the state had $100 million in backlogged toll-by-plate bills. Now, scammers appear to be trying to capitalize on the situation.

The phony messages are being delivered using the email address SunPassNotice@ezpass-collections.net.

The sender is forged to look like “Sun Pass Collections Inc.” or “Sun Pass Collections Inc Linebargar Goggen Blaiir, LLP.”

According to government officials, the fake emails say: "Please find the attached invoice for past due tolls that have been charged to your Sun Pass account. Failure to pay will result in a summons for court appearance within 30 days.”

Authorities are warning that's not true. So, don't fall for it.

If you received one of these scam emails, you may file a complaint with the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center by clicking here.

If you want to make a real SunPass payment, use the official website www.SunPass.com. And, if you have questions about your account, call the legitimate SunPass Customer Service Center at 1-888-865-5352.

