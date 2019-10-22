KATHLEEN, Fla. — Classes at Kathleen Middle School have been canceled for the rest of this week as repairs continue and temporary accommodations are put into place.

The school district said classes will resume Monday.

The school’s campus was heavily damaged by an EF-2 tornado late Friday night.

Since then, crews have worked to assess and secure the campus.

Portable classrooms and bathrooms are being installed, but the work to fully repair and renovate the school will take several months.

No other schools in the area were impacted by the storm.

Those wishing to donate to Kathleen Middle’s teachers can find more information by clicking here.

