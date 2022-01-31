Lawsuit over Florida's controversial voting law heads to trial

Several groups are suing the state over SB 90, which they argue will impact voters' access.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A trial has started in a case that could mean changes to Florida's voting law.

Several groups are suing over the state, along with the secretary of state and attorney general, over a law passed last year that they say makes it harder to vote. They're arguing Senate Bill 90 violates the 1st and 14th amendments.

The consolidated litigation also covers lawsuits from the Harriett Tubman Freedom Fighters, League of Women Voters, the NAACP, and Florida Rising Together. They say the law impacts their ability to register voters and limits the availability of drop boxes. They say there would be less access, especially in larger and more diverse communities.

The law will also prevent anyone who is not a poll worker from giving food or drink to voters waiting at the polls. Gov. Ron DeSantis says the law will protect Floridians from voting fraud.