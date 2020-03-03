ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Senator Rick Scott is calling for increased screenings at all of Florida's international airports, and some study abroad programs are getting canceled.
St. Pete College says the SPC Italy program will not make the trip this time due to the increased threat level but are looking at some other options.
The University of Tampa relocated two programs from China and South Korea to Singapore and Germany.
A USF program in South Korea was canceled.
Hillsborough Community College is prohibiting faculty, students and staff from traveling to the countries on the State Department's Advisory List.
