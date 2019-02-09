BARTOW, Fla. — Police in Bartow are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old.

On Sunday, September 1, the Bartow Police Department sent out a press release around 11:46 p.m. regarding the shooting, which they are calling a "homicide".

The homicide took place at 1060 S. Golfview Avenue, Apartment 2 in Bartow, according to the department. Officers responded to the area in regards to a shooting and found Joseph White, 17, with a gunshot wound.

The department said attempts to revive White were not successful.

White's family has been notified about his passing.

The department said this investigation is ongoing and is asking anyone with information to call Detective Warren with the Bartow Police Department at 868-534-5046.

