2 found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Dunedin mobile home park

Detectives say neighbors called authorities after not seeing the residents in a few days.

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Pinellas County deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after finding a man and woman dead inside a mobile home in Dunedin Wednesday morning.

Around 9:35 a.m., deputies say they responded to Lake Haven Mobile Home Park on Main Street after neighbors called for a welfare check when they hadn't seen the residents in a few days.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they forced their way into the home due to "suspicious circumstances," the sheriff's office reports.

Inside, law enforcement says 73-year-old Frances (Darlene) Neubert was found dead in the front area of the home and Jeffrey Dinyer, 51, was found dead in the back area with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

After investigating, detectives say they believe Dinyer murdered Neubert and then took his own life.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death of both Neubert and Dinyer.