2 injured, 1 in critical condition after early morning hit-and-run

Police are looking for a silver or grey SUV with front-end damage to the headlights and wiper blades.

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left two people injured on the city's west side. One of the people injured is in critical condition.

Officials say, just before 3 a.m., Sunday, a man and woman were walking to their parked car on North Armenia Avenue. That's when they were struck by a silver or grey SUV.

According to police, witnesses said the suspect drove away on East Dewey Street then turned the wrong way on North Howard Avenue. The car should have front-end damage to the headlights and wiper blades.

The woman was treated with minor injuries and the man remains in critical condition.