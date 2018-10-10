Two people were killed and two more were injured in a shooting Tuesday night at the Bell Tower Shops in south Fort Myers, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said the shooting did not appear to be random. He provided no other details.

A yellow tarp covered a body in the grass just outside Bed, Bath & Beyond.

About four rows of the parking lot in front of Bed, Bath & Beyond were sectioned off by police tape past midnight as moviegoers and late-night patrons at nearby restaurants straggled back to their cars to go home.

Nearby, about three small groups of people stood and sat just outside the police tape and appeared to be awaiting answers from deputies. They declined to comment.

Shortly after the shooting, a woman hyperventilated as she spoke to someone on the phone.

One woman held on tight to a woman she called her mother and repeatedly cried “I’m sorry, Momma. I’m so sorry.” Authorities took both women aside to speak with them shortly after.

If you were at the Bell Tower tonight, and have any information on the suspect(s) who opened fire, we need to hear from you! Call us 24/7 at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477)! — SWFL Crime Stoppers (@SWFLCrime8477) October 10, 2018

