TAMPA, Fla. — Two workers were injured when a gas line ignited Thursday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Tampa police say it happened while the men were working on the gas line in a vending area on the 300 level of the facility.

The workers were rushed to Tampa General Hospital, where they are being treated for burns. The extent of their injuries is not immediately clear.

The fire has been extinguished.

"At this time, Tampa Fire Rescue has the scene under control," Tampa Police Spokesperson Steve Hagerty wrote in an email. "The accident investigation has begun."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were boarding a flight at the time. The team is safe.

In March 2018, hours before the Tampa Bay Rays home opener, a grease fire prompted a call to the St. Petersburg Fire Department.

The fire happened in the 300 level outside of section 308 and created "a lot of smoke," team president Brian Auld said to MLB.com.

The Ray issued a statement later in the day and the opening day game was not impacted.

