21-month-old baby girl in need of life-saving kidney transplant

Matilda Ruane's mom says right now dialysis is currently saving her life.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Matilda Ruane, a 21-month-old baby girl, is in need of a kidney transplant. Her mom says she was born with End-Stage Renal Disease.

“Within 24 hours of her being born we were told her kidneys didn’t work and she would need to start on dialysis,” her mom, Molly, said.

Brian Martindale is trying to help the Ruane family find a donor. He started an organization called Kidneys For Kids. Their goal is to help children like Matilda in need of a transplant.

Martindale donated his kidney in 2013 to a girl named Jessica. She was a 10-year-old at the time.

“It’s more a gift for me than her,” he said.

Martindale said there is no better feeling than knowing you helped someone live a healthy life.

“You won’t find a more rewarding experience in life than giving part of your body to somebody else like Matilda will after she receives a kidney,” he said.