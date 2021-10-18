46-story luxury condominium breaks ground in St. Pete

400 Central is slated to finish construction in 2025.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The city of St. Petersburg officially welcomed the city's newest high-rise development to the downtown St. Pete area.

Monday morning, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman and John Catsimatidis Sr., developer of 400 Central, joined together for a groundbreaking celebration of the new condo tower, The Residences at 400 Central.

Taking up an entire city block, at completion, The Residences at 400 Central Tower will feature 301 condominium homes. The building will also be the tallest residential tower on Florida's Gulf Coast, soaring at about 515 feet, Catsimatidis says.

People who call 400 Central home will be able to see Tampa Bay atop the building's Sky Lounge Observatory for residents.

Floor layouts range from one to four bedrooms, plus a selection of custom penthouse homes. Residents will be able to enjoy the oasis pool and spa, bocce court, outdoor kitchen, pet station, recreation space and fire pit.

Catsimatidis, in a news release, said he is excited to bring the new project to a city in which he is deeply invested.

"We are thrilled to begin reservations at this extraordinary new project in St. Petersburg," Catsimatidis, the founder of Red Apple, said. "St. Petersburg is a place where I have had family roots for more than 30 years and the future of the City is bright. We are excited to meet prospective buyers and show them the wonderful new homes in the sky that await them."

Red Apple Estates began taking private appointments for sale inquiries at the beginning of October. Residences begin in the $800,000s.