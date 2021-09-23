Reports: Court deciding what to do with $750K recovered from Surfside condo collapse site

98 people lost their lives in the collapse.

SURFSIDE, Fla. — A hearing was held on Thursday to figure what to do about several issues surrounding the aftermath of the Surfside condominium collapse.

Among those topics was how to handle thousands of dollars that were recovered at the site, according to multiple reports.

For weeks, rescue workers sifted through the rubble of the condominium where 98 people lost their lives. The Miami Herald reports, crews recovered around $750,000 in cash.

At Thursday's hearing, WPLG reports that the court-appointed receiver for the Champlain condominium association, attorney Michael Goldberg, argued the money should be given to the families of those who died in the collapse.

However, it won't be that simple. Most of the cash, as well as dozens of safes, are not easily identifiable, WPLG reports. According to Goldberg, the only currency that could be easily traced to families were those found in wallets.