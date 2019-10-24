HUDSON, Fla. — Pasco County sheriff's deputies are investigating after an 8-year-old brought a loaded gun to Hudson Elementary School on Thursday.

Deputies said the student had the gun in his backpack.

No injuries were reported.

It’s not clear who discovered the gun or how the child obtained the gun.

Authorities plan to release more information later today.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

