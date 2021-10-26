AdventHealth career expo sees thousands register for 2-day event at Amalie Arena

Since the start of the year, the hospital system says it has filled more than 1,500 positions.

TAMPA, Fla. — Thousands showed up to a recent AdventhHealth career expo at Amalie Arena in hopes of filling vacant positions in the health care industry, the hospital system says.

According to AdventHealth, more than 5,100 people registered for the two-day event. Around 200 recruiters were on site, ready to interview and offer on the job opportunities, the hospital system says.

Since the start of the year, the AdventHealth West Florida Division has filled more than 1,500 positions, with hopes of filling 1,000 more clinical and non-clinical positions, according to the hospital system.