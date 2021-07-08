Seven African penguins dead at Florida Aquarium

The cause of death is still unknown.

TAMPA, Fla. — Editor's note: The penguins photographed above are not from the Florida Aquarium.

A handful of penguins at the Florida Aquarium were recently found dead, aquarium officials confirmed.

What lead to seven African penguins dying is still unknown, but the aquarium says further medical tests are being conducted to find a possible cause of death. However, they say it may never be known.

In a statement, Tim Binder, Senior Vice President of Animal Care and Health, said the aquarium's remaining penguins are receiving around-the-clock care.

"The Florida Aquarium will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to understand this tragic course of events," Binder said.

The Florida Aquarium has cared for a colony of African penguins since 2006.