SARASOTA, Fla. — Michael Lentini's home surveillance cameras captured it all. You see a man delivering an Amazon package ring the doorbell, wait a bit, then open Lentini’s front door and walk right into his Sarasota house.

“He's shouting, 'Hello! Hello!' I'm in an elevator. I can't do anything about it,” Lentini said. There's somebody in my house.

The man dropped off the package at a door near the garage. When Lentini got out of the elevator, he ran outside after the man.

“I got the guy about ten feet out here. I said, 'Hey, you can't come into my house and do this,'” Lentini explained. “He goes, 'Oh, I didn't know it was a house.'”

Lentini said this happened while he was doing yard work and ran upstairs to grab a tool. That's why he left the door unlocked.

“So it was open for like ten minutes,” he said.

To make matters worse, he said this is the third time it's happened. After the first two times last year, he said Amazon told him they'd make sure only FedEx and UPS delivered his packages.

“That happened for a little bit, then they go back to using their drivers,” Lentini said.

This time around, Amazon tells us, "We are taking this matter seriously and have reached out to the customer to apologize for the experience and are working with them directly to make it right."

Lentini hopes this special delivery is the last.

