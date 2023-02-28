New Port Richey company offers free deadbolt installation after missing toddler search

Amerikey Locksmith LLC is offering to put in one-sided deadbolts for up to two doors per home.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla — A company based out of New Port Richey is offering free deadbolt installation to families with children.

Amerikey Locksmith LLC is offering to put in one-sided deadbolts for up to two doors per home. Paul Micklow and his wife Bianca said they wanted to do this after the search last week for 2-year-old J.J. Rowland.

More than 500 volunteers and nearly 100 law enforcement officers searched the woods in Hernando County to find Rowland. Thankfully, a volunteer found him safe. Investigators say they believe he wandered off from his home while his parent was asleep.

“I know this happens to people and kids can escape, but it was right in our little town so that’s what was really scary,” Bianca said.

Paul and Bianca said they ordered 500 deadbolts and plan to start the free installations next week.

“We are just asking for patience but we are going to take care of everyone who has contacted us,” Paul said.