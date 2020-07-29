Arizona National Guard member dies after collapsing during training

He was identified Thursday as 23-year-old U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Robert Dwayne Bryant Jr.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A member of the Arizona National Guard died Wednesday after he collapsed during training the day before, according to the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs.

The service member was rushed to a Tempe hospital during the training exercise on Tuesday. He fell down during the run portion of the test.

Less than 24 hours later, he died at St. Luke’s Hospital.

He was identified Thursday as 23-year-old U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Robert Dwayne Bryant Jr.

Bryant, who is from the East Valley, was taking an early morning physical fitness test in preparation for the Basic Officer Leader Course.

A medic and support staff were on-hand to respond when Bryant went down.

Paramedics arrived shortly after and took him to Tempe St. Luke's Hospital.

The test took place at Tempe Town Lake.

His cause of death is under investigation.

Bryant was a traditional National Guard member assigned to the 850th Military Police Battalion at the Papago Park Military Reservation.

He was also a member of the Phoenix Police Department.

Bryant commissioned through Arizona State University's Reserve Officer Training Course in 2019.

He was the recipient of the Minuteman scholarship through the National Guard.