x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Local News

Two new arson dogs come to Florida

With the addition of these two super sniffers, the Sunshine State has the most arson dogs in the country, State Farm says.
Credit: State Farm

TAMPA, Fla. — What has four legs and a nose for sniffing at fire scenes? An arson dog. And Florida has two new ones ready to help figure out whodunit.

One of them will be based right here in Tampa. 

In a program funded by State Farm, dogs are trained to sniff out fires and "have a nose up on arsonists. They're available for fire departments and law enforcement agencies across the U.S.

The State Farm Arson Dog Program began in 1993 and has placed more than 425 dogs in 46 states, D.C. and three Canadian provinces, according to the insurance company. 

State Farm says all arson K-9 teams are trained by Maine Specialty dogs and certified by the Maine State Police.

K-9 Ruthie, a 2-year-old Goldador (Golden and labrador retriever), and her partner, Detective Douglas, will investigate fires in the Tampa area, State Farm says. 

Credit: State Farm
K-9 Ruthie and her handler Detective Douglas.

And, K-9 Rico, a 2.5-year-old Goldador, and his partner, Detective McIntyre, will investigate arson in the Florida Panhandle, including Tallahassee, according to State Farm.

Credit: State Farm
K-9 Rico and his handler Detective McIntyre.

Both dogs were raised by Southeastern Guide Dogs in Palmetto, Florida.

“Thank you, State Farm for your commitment to fight fraud in Florida which drives up insurance rates for hard-working men and women in our state” said Jimmy Patronis, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO). “The State Farm Arson Dog Program continues to be an outstanding resource for our arson detectives as they work to hold fraudsters accountable.” 

With the addition of Ruthie and Rico, a total of seven of the program's arson dogs serve Florida, the most in the country, according to State Farm. 

You can get more information about the Arson Dog Program here.

RELATED: Pit bull rescued from dogfighting becomes K9 arson detective

RELATED: First-of-its-kind Life Flight for injured K-9 officers launched

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter