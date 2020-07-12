Two new arson dogs come to Florida

With the addition of these two super sniffers, the Sunshine State has the most arson dogs in the country, State Farm says.

TAMPA, Fla. — What has four legs and a nose for sniffing at fire scenes? An arson dog. And Florida has two new ones ready to help figure out whodunit.

One of them will be based right here in Tampa.

In a program funded by State Farm, dogs are trained to sniff out fires and "have a nose up on arsonists. They're available for fire departments and law enforcement agencies across the U.S.

The State Farm Arson Dog Program began in 1993 and has placed more than 425 dogs in 46 states, D.C. and three Canadian provinces, according to the insurance company.

State Farm says all arson K-9 teams are trained by Maine Specialty dogs and certified by the Maine State Police.

K-9 Ruthie, a 2-year-old Goldador (Golden and labrador retriever), and her partner, Detective Douglas, will investigate fires in the Tampa area, State Farm says.

And, K-9 Rico, a 2.5-year-old Goldador, and his partner, Detective McIntyre, will investigate arson in the Florida Panhandle, including Tallahassee, according to State Farm.

Both dogs were raised by Southeastern Guide Dogs in Palmetto, Florida.

“Thank you, State Farm for your commitment to fight fraud in Florida which drives up insurance rates for hard-working men and women in our state” said Jimmy Patronis, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO). “The State Farm Arson Dog Program continues to be an outstanding resource for our arson detectives as they work to hold fraudsters accountable.”

With the addition of Ruthie and Rico, a total of seven of the program's arson dogs serve Florida, the most in the country, according to State Farm.

You can get more information about the Arson Dog Program here.

