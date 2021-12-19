x
3 teens seriously hurt after ATV overturns in Tarpon Springs

The driver was trying to re-enter the roadway when the ATV overturned.
Credit: Florida Highway Patrol
File photo of a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Three 14-year-old boys are seriously hurt after the ATV they were riding in overturned, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

Troopers say they responded around 9:19 a.m. to the crash, which happened on Keller Circle near Old Keystone Road in Tarpon Springs. 

According to FHP, the driver was trying to re-enter the roadway when the John Deere Gator Side by Side overturned. 

All three teens are from Tarpon Springs. They all were seriously hurt despite being restrained, troopers say.  

