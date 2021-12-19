3 teens seriously hurt after ATV overturns in Tarpon Springs

The driver was trying to re-enter the roadway when the ATV overturned.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Three 14-year-old boys are seriously hurt after the ATV they were riding in overturned, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

Troopers say they responded around 9:19 a.m. to the crash, which happened on Keller Circle near Old Keystone Road in Tarpon Springs.

According to FHP, the driver was trying to re-enter the roadway when the John Deere Gator Side by Side overturned.