Part of Bayshore Boulevard will close Saturday afternoon for an 'Open Streets' event

TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa wants families to head out to Bayshore Boulevard this Saturday for some fun outside.
The city says it's co-sponsoring an Open Streets event with onbikes, a non-profit in the Tampa Bay area that helps at-risk kids in the community restore their health and self-confidence.
The street will be closed from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. from Swann to Bay to Bay Boulevard.
The city says it's part of Vision Zero Tampa, a strategy to end all deadly and severe injury traffic crashes.
The city says there will be free events for the whole family.
More information about the event can be found online.
