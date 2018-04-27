TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - When Carlos Melvin showed up to interview for the physical education teacher opening in 1981, he was surprised by his welcome.

“I came here and talked to the secretary. She thought I was there to wash the principal’s car,” he said with a chuckle. “She said, ‘You’re so young.' I was 21 at the time.”

Nearly four decades later, the retiring coach has made a lot of memories at Tarpon Springs Fundamental Elementary.

“I have students come back who are in their late-20s to visit me,” said Julie Geier, who teaches kindergarten at the school. “I don’t recognize them but he does. Every single one.”

Melvin graduated from Florida A&M University and immediately began working in Tarpon Springs. He vowed to eclipse 30 years in education, just like his mother and aunt, who both taught for 33 years.

He never expected to surpass them.

“It feels like yesterday,” he said.

Kerri Grace mans the front desk at Tarpon Springs Fundamental. She fields phone calls from past students all the time, wondering how Coach Melvin is doing.

“Every day is field day for those kids at P.E.,” said Grace. “He’s an accessory at this school.”

Melvin will retire on May 25. Past parents plan to throw him a going away party on May 19. The school staff plan to do the same on the 26th.

“There will be a void,” said Grace.

Melvin was known for his exciting field days. After his 30th field day, principal Elaine Meils honored Melvin byu tracing his hands in cement near the basketball courts.

His fingerprints will be felt at the school long after he’s gone.

“Who’s going to fulfill those shoes? That’s going to be a tough task,” she said. “Coach not only teaches PE, he teaches life lessons every day.”

The lessons were just as important to the coach as they were to the kids.

“I like all the grades. Fourth grade is a good group,” he said as he watched a pack of girls swarm after a loose soccer ball. “I’ve been blessed.”

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

© 2018 WTSP