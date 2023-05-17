Florida Emancipation Week: This Manatee County plantation had 190 slaves at its peak — and still stands today

Deeded to the state to become a Confederate shrine, some hope to see more stories of the enslaved.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Tucked away on the side of a busy Manatee County road stands the vestige of a defining era in American history.



Celebrated by some as a state Confederate shrine, in recent years, there has been a push to bring into focus the lives of the enslaved who toiled at the Gamble Plantation.



“To be sort of in line with how contemporary historians, contemporary museums [and] anthropologists try to interpret these public heritage sites, there needs to be a significant push to foreground the stories of the enslaved laborers here,” Dr. Diane Wallman said, associate professor of anthropology at the University of South Florida.

Wallman has studied the Gamble Plantation for years and conducted several research projects on-site.



At its peak, the Gamble Plantation enslaved 190 men, women and children. According to documents from the National Park Service, slaves ranged in age from two months to 105 years old.



“There is very little information available about the identity of these individuals beyond the census data,” reads a 1969 National Register of Historic Places nomination form. “However, they are acknowledged as among the first inhabitants in the Manatee River region and are responsible for the success of the development of the plantation and sugar mill.”



Confederate Major Robert Gamble established his sugar plantation on 3,500 acres of land along the Manatee River. Today, the plantation is a memorial to Confederate Cabinet Member Judah P. Benjamin. He stayed at the plantation for a short time before escaping the country at the end of the Civil War.



The United Daughters of the Confederacy later took over the mansion and deeded the property to the state in 1926.

As Florida prepares to celebrate its Emancipation Day on May 20, there is very little at the Gamble Plantation that mentions the enslaved. A display inside the plantation’s visitor center lists their names but lacks an exhibition label to explain to visitors what they are seeing. Wallman said she would like to see more.

“The state should consider…funding and even through legislation being able to support efforts to memorialize the history of enslaved folks and their relationship to the various slave plantations in the state of Florida,” the late Sarasota-based artist John Sims told 10 Investigates’ Emerald Morrow before his death in December 2022.

Sims, who previously taught at the Ringling College of Art and Design, conceptualized his own version of a slave memorial he’d like to see at the plantation, which currently sits on 16 acres of land as a state park run by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. 10 Investigates has reached out to FDEP about interpretation at the site and is awaiting a response.

“Let’s look at some of these former slave plantations as places that really belong to all of us, particularly descendants of African slaves who have occupied those spaces,” Sims said.