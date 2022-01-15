Body camera video shows off-duty deputy help officer arrest man shown running from Ocala police

According to police, the man is accused of illegally withdrawing money from someone else's bank account.

OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department says a man who ran from authorities is behind bars thanks to the help of an off-duty deputy.

According to police, at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, Officer Boyer was called to a local bank after receiving a call about a man illegally withdrawing money.

Police say Tasheem Eubanks, 27, tried to withdraw $13,600 from someone else's bank account using a fake Illinois driver's license. According to law enforcement, Eubanks handed a bank teller the fake ID but provided the person's correct social security number.

The bank would call the police, and when Officer Boyd arrived he says Eubanks made a run for it.

However, body camera video would show seconds later, a random man would tackle Eubanks to the ground in a nearby parking lot. Police say the man was an off-duty Marion County Sheriff's Office deputy who saw the chase taking place.