Body camera video shows off-duty deputy help officer arrest man shown running from Ocala police

OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department says a man who ran from authorities is behind bars thanks to the help of an off-duty deputy.
According to police, at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, Officer Boyer was called to a local bank after receiving a call about a man illegally withdrawing money.
Police say Tasheem Eubanks, 27, tried to withdraw $13,600 from someone else's bank account using a fake Illinois driver's license. According to law enforcement, Eubanks handed a bank teller the fake ID but provided the person's correct social security number.
The bank would call the police, and when Officer Boyd arrived he says Eubanks made a run for it.
However, body camera video would show seconds later, a random man would tackle Eubanks to the ground in a nearby parking lot. Police say the man was an off-duty Marion County Sheriff's Office deputy who saw the chase taking place.
Ocala police say Eubanks would be arrested and now faces several fraud charges. Authorities add that Eubanks also has no permanent ties to Ocala may return to New York after he is released.