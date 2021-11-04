One dead after police shoot driver attempting to leave traffic stop

According to a press release from the Brooklyn Center Police, a person was shot and killed while officers were attempting to make a traffic stop.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — A driver is dead after police shot the person as they attempted to leave a traffic stop, according to Brooklyn Center police.

According to a press release from the Brooklyn Center Police Department, officers were attempting to make a traffic stop near the 6300 block of Orchard Avenue just before 2 p.m. when they say they noticed the driver had an outstanding warrant.

While police were attempting to take the suspect into custody, the driver re-entered the vehicle and one of the officers fired their weapon and hit the driver, according to the release.

Police say they attempted live-saving measures but the person eventually died at the scene.

The release said the vehicle then traveled "several blocks" before colliding with another vehicle. A female passenger in the car was transported to North Memorial Hospital with injuries related to the crash, according to the release. No injuries were reported by anyone inside the vehicle that was struck.

BCA agents and crime scene personnel are en route to an officer involved shooting incident in Brooklyn Center. More information to come. — Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) April 11, 2021

Family identified the person killed as 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

According to Daunte's mother, Katie, he called her while he was being pulled over to get insurance information for the vehicle, because she recently gave the car to him.

"A minute later, I called and his girlfriend answered, which was the passenger in the car, and said that he'd been shot and she put it on the driver's side, and he was laying there lifeless," said Katie.

Katie Wright, mother of Daunte Wright, 20, describes the phone call with her son as he was pulled over. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/3lz5jncTuc — Chris Hrapsky (@ChrisHrapsky) April 12, 2021

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is currently investigating the shooting.

According to Brooklyn Center police, officers wear body-worn cameras and it's believed that both body cameras and dash cameras were activated when the shooting occurred.

Crime scene tape still up blocking growing crowd. One witness at the scene described it as “heartbreaking” Says this incident is traumatizing for many, particularly during the trial. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/nI2U5QM362 — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) April 12, 2021

Following the shooting, a large group of community members gathered near the scene as officials continued their investigation. Just after 9:30 p.m., demonstrators began blocking Humboldt Avenue just south of the Brooklyn Center Police Headquarters.

DEVELOPING: Activists now blocking Humboldt Avenue just North of the Junction with Highway 100. This is just South of Brooklyn Center Police Headquarters. @KARE11 pic.twitter.com/xbLYxHCQsg — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) April 12, 2021

Smoke was visible in the area of the police headquarters as authorities used irritants to try to disperse the crowd. Late Sunday, Gov. Tim Walz tweeted out that he was "closely monitoring" the situation.

I am closely monitoring the situation in Brooklyn Center. Gwen and I are praying for Daunte Wright’s family as our state mourns another life of a Black man taken by law enforcement. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) April 12, 2021

Law enforcement has deployed some type of chemical irritant and crowd is dispersing. pic.twitter.com/aApkUzoqK8 — Nina Moini (@ninamoini) April 12, 2021

According to Brooklyn Center police, a single shot was fired into the precinct building Sunday night. Police say nobody was injured and no arrests have been made, but the incident is under investigation.

