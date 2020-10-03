TAMPA, Fla. —

Busch Gardens is one step closer to opening its newest roller coaster: Iron Gwazi.

The cars are on the track and on Monday, the Tampa theme park posted a video of the ride doing a few test runs.

Built using some of the original supports of the original Gwazi coaster, the new ride is a hybrid metal track on a wooden frame. While the original Gwazi was themed after lions and tigers, Iron Gwazi is themed after the crocodile.

When the ride opens it will be the tallest hybrid coaster in North America, surpassing Cedar Point's Steel Vengeance.

The first drop is a massive 206 feet and boosts an incredible 91-degree angle.

The ride is supposed to open sometime this spring.

