Citrus County man among those waiting for settlements from Camp Lejeune toxic water exposure

Only fewer than a fifth of the almost 93,000 claims filed have been processed and zero have been settled, reported CBS News.

HOMOSASSA, Fla — This week marks one year since President Joe Biden signed a bill into law aimed at helping possible victims exposed to contaminated water at Camp Lejeune.

However, of the nearly 93,000 claims filed, fewer than a fifth have been processed, and zero claims have been settled, according to CBS News. The Camp Lejeune Justice Act aimed to streamline the compensation process for veterans, families, and others who may have been exposed to toxic water.

Now, more than 1,100 people are suing, according to the Camp Lejeune Claims Center.

"None of us are asking for a free handout. We want our day in court," Mike Partain of Homosassa said.

Partain, now 55, said he's still haunted by a picture showing the day he was born at the base while his father served in the Marine Corps. In the photo, a formula bottle can be spotted, which Partain said contains contaminated water.

"That's supposed to be the happiest day in my life. The day I was born," Partain said. "You're supposed to be in the safest place in the world, your mom's arms and I wasn't."

Sixteen years ago, Partain said he was diagnosed with breast cancer. The work to help others who may be linked to cancers and other conditions from the contaminated waters.

The federal government admits as many as one million veterans, civilian staff, and their families may have been exposed to contaminated water between 1953 and 1987.

With no reported settlements, Partain said he is hoping more people will rally to support possible victims.

When asked what justice looks like for Partain, he said he wants the U.S. government to fulfill the promise made last year when the bill was signed into law. In addition, an apology from leadership in the Marine Corps.

"If our country does not take care of our veterans and put a serious tone on that, we're going to find ourselves having a hard time defending our country, because who would want to serve their country knowing that?" Partain said.

However, Partain said he is hoping more people are aware of the Camp Lejeune Justice Act through his work Camp Lejeune Legal.

Anyone affected has until Aug. 9 to file a claim against the Navy for possible exposure.

Florida has the second-highest total number of veterans and family members with 14,000 people from Camp Lejeune, according to figures from the Marine Corps Reserve Association.

A spokesperson for the Justice Department sent the following statement to CBS News:

"Alongside our partners at the Department of Navy, we are working to develop a framework that will allow for early resolution of Camp Lejeune Justice Act claims. This framework will offer claimants a voluntary option to resolve their claims efficiently if they choose to take advantage of it. The framework will provide an alternative to the normal administrative claims process or litigation so that those impacted can quickly receive relief."

Meanwhile, the Navy sent the following statement to CBS News: