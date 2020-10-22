Cancer survivors celebrate Moffitt by giving back to the hospital that saved their lives

Laura and Steve Barber say Moffitt Cancer Center saved their lives. Now they want to make sure they advocate for others fighting cancer.

TAMPA, Fla. — Laura Barber celebrated 17 years of being cancer-free on Aug. 1.

Her husband, Steve, celebrated his 8th rebirthday and transplantversary on Oct. 13.

So they have a lot to celebrate.

They do that by working with Moffitt Cancer Center and its community.

On Christmas Eve, they give out blankets and gift bags to those getting treatment. They also serve on committees like the Patient Family Advisory Council.

Laura says they do it because Moffitt saved their lives, and she wants to continue to contribute to the mission of the prevention and cure of cancer.

"When patients and caregivers realize that at a Place like Moffitt which is very special to begin with, but now there are actually people advocating for them," Laura said. "People who have walked in their shoes, are continuing to walk in their shoes and we are able to share our experiences and our ideas."

Miles for Moffitt is their favorite 5K; and even though this one is virtual, Laura says she believes the support will be greater because you can be anywhere in the world and be a part of the race.

Maybe you'd like to get involved with Moffitt Cancer Center beyond this weekend's event. There are several ways:

You can host your own fundraiser event -- something like a golf tournament or bake sale; or you could donate your birthday by asking for donations instead of gifts.

You can be a volunteer at the hospital. There's even a Volun-Teen program!

You can become a Patient and Family Advisor. You would partner with other patients and family members, health care providers and staff to raise issues, communicate patient and family concerns.

You can also be a part of Speak Out for Moffitt. Members contact lawmakers to communicate the critical importance of government investment in cancer research, treatment, prevention and education.

What other people are reading right now: