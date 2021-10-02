4 injured in 3-car crash on US 19 in Clearwater

The crash is causing a road blockage on U.S. Highway 19 at Seville Boulevard.

CLEARWATER, Fla — Four people were hospitalized after a multli-car crash in Clearwater Saturday evening.

Clearwater police and fire officials responded to the southbound off-ramp of U.S. 19 at Seville Boulevard at around 8:30 p.m. At the scene, they found a crash involving three cars.

Clearwater Public Safety reported that four people were transported to local hospitals with injuries; none of which are life-threatening. During the crash, one of the cars flipped onto its side, authorities say.

The southbound off-ramp will remain closed until the cars are removed from the area.

At this time, law enforcement officials have not said what caused the crash.

#Clearwater #traffic news: The southbound off ramp for U.S. 19 at Seville Boulevard is closed following a three-vehicle crash. Four people have been taken to local hospitals. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/m858glQU7x — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) October 3, 2021