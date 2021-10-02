4 injured in 3-car crash on US 19 in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla — Four people were hospitalized after a multli-car crash in Clearwater Saturday evening.
Clearwater police and fire officials responded to the southbound off-ramp of U.S. 19 at Seville Boulevard at around 8:30 p.m. At the scene, they found a crash involving three cars.
Clearwater Public Safety reported that four people were transported to local hospitals with injuries; none of which are life-threatening. During the crash, one of the cars flipped onto its side, authorities say.
The southbound off-ramp will remain closed until the cars are removed from the area.
At this time, law enforcement officials have not said what caused the crash.
Authorities ask drivers to avoid the area if possible.