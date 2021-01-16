FHP: 2 drivers killed in near head-on crash

It happened early Saturday morning in Citrus County.

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Two people were killed in a crash overnight in Citrus County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash happened around 2 a.m. on County Road 495 at W. Pine Bluff Street.

It's believed a 26-year-old man from Lecanto, Florida, was heading south on CR-495 when he somehow drove into the northbound lane. His truck crashed nearly head-on into a car driven by a 34-year-old Citrus Springs woman, FHP said.

The truck spun around and overturned across both lanes, while the car spun out onto the shoulder.

