FHP: 2 drivers killed in near head-on crash

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Two people were killed in a crash overnight in Citrus County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers say the crash happened around 2 a.m. on County Road 495 at W. Pine Bluff Street.
It's believed a 26-year-old man from Lecanto, Florida, was heading south on CR-495 when he somehow drove into the northbound lane. His truck crashed nearly head-on into a car driven by a 34-year-old Citrus Springs woman, FHP said.
The truck spun around and overturned across both lanes, while the car spun out onto the shoulder.
