Man charged with DUI manslaughter for crash that killed woman in Citrus County

David Kahler was arrested on several charges.

HERNANDO, Fla. — A man believed to have been driving impaired caused a deadly crash Monday evening in Citrus County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say 38-year-old David Kahler from Hernando, Florida, was heading north on N. Carl G. Rose Highway north of N. Lecanto Highway around 6 p.m. when he crossed the center line and hit an oncoming car nearly head-on.

The collision caused his truck to spin into a third car before it came to a rest. The driver of the second car, a 33-year-old Ocala woman, died at the scene of the crash.

A 28-year-old woman and 3-year-old girl, both from Ocala, suffered various injuries, troopers said.