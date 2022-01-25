Man charged with DUI manslaughter for crash that killed woman in Citrus County

HERNANDO, Fla. — A man believed to have been driving impaired caused a deadly crash Monday evening in Citrus County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers say 38-year-old David Kahler from Hernando, Florida, was heading north on N. Carl G. Rose Highway north of N. Lecanto Highway around 6 p.m. when he crossed the center line and hit an oncoming car nearly head-on.
The collision caused his truck to spin into a third car before it came to a rest. The driver of the second car, a 33-year-old Ocala woman, died at the scene of the crash.
A 28-year-old woman and 3-year-old girl, both from Ocala, suffered various injuries, troopers said.
Kahler later was arrested for DUI manslaughter, DUI serious injury, DUI property damage, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.