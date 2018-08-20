A former Citrus County church leader, accused of having thousands of videos and photos of children performing sex acts and using the restroom, was sentenced Monday to 11 years in prison.

Chad Robison, 37, pleaded no contest to 48 felony charges -- including video voyeurism and lewd and lascivious exhibition -- as part of a plea agreement.

He was sentenced to 11 years in prison followed by 11 years of probation.

“The enormous number of children that this defendant came in contact with is overwhelming and frightening,” Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast said. “The fact that this defendant disguised himself as a good person is absolutely disgusting. As stated previously, this is a textbook case of a sexual predator that we warn parents and children about.”

Sheriff Prendergast and Detective Chris Cornell appeared in court Monday and unsuccessfully asked the judge to impose the 25-year maximum sentence.

“Our detectives worked tirelessly on this case, which was extremely time consuming, to ensure Judge Howard had everything in front of him to make his decision," the sheriff said. "We were hoping for a better outcome, but we respect Judge Howard’s conclusion."

Robison, of Hernando, worked as the worship director from 2011 to 2017 at Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church in Lecanto.

