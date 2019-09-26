CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Citrus County deputies are searching for a missing paddle boarder near Hunter Springs Park.

Deputies say Mark Khokhlov was last heard from around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at his home. He then rode his bike to Hunter Springs Park, where he launched his black and white paddle board.

Khokhlov was last seen wearing black shorts, a long sleeved striped shirt, striped bandana and flip flops.

Deputies say Khokhlov is originally from Russia and has dark hair and blue eyes.

The sheriff's office's aviation unit has been launched to search for Khokhlov alongside the Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the sheriff's office at 352-726-1121.

