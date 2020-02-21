CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Get inside and lock your doors—that’s the message sent out to neighbors in Citrus County after there were reports of gunshots near Copeland Park.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said just after 7 p.m. Thursday there were reports of shots fired. Deputies said an African American in a red shirt was running away from the area. Investigators said they learned that a man had been taken to the hospital and died there.

While deputies investigate, an AlertCitrus was sent out to people in the area telling them to lock their doors and stay inside.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter