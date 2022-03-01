New stretch of Suncoast Parkway now open to drivers

You can now travel from Tampa to Citrus County without hitting a traffic light.

LECANTO, Fla. — A faster commute with no traffic signals: What's not to like? An extension to the Suncoast Parkway brings that driving experience to Citrus County, and it's open today.

Billed as the biggest expansion project in years for area drivers, the Suncoast Parkway 2 toll road is a new 13-mile stretch along the existing Suncoast Parkway that serves Hernando and Pasco counties and points southward. Driving this new distance from U.S. Highway 98 to State Road 44 costs drivers $1.87.

The entire route — State Road 589 — now stretches from Tampa to State Road 44 in Lecanto.

"The Suncoast Parkway serves millions of drivers every year – offering a safe, efficient, and convenient travel option for residents and visitors," Florida Department of Transportation assistant secretary Will Watts, P.E., said in a statement "This extension provides additional transportation infrastructure to support Florida's continued growth and reflects the department's unwavering commitment to the people of West Central Florida."

The $135-million project includes 15 new bridges, five wildlife crossings and the extension of the Suncoast Trail from Hernando County into Citrus County, which ends at State Road 44. The trail completion is expected this spring, FDOT said.

Funding is based on turnpike toll and concessions revenue, the state added.

With this phase of roadway construction complete, attention will shift to three additional phases to lengthen the Suncoast Parkway. State transportation leaders plan to extend the route from State Road 44 to County Road 486 in 2026. Later, it's scheduled to be extended from County Road 486 to County Road 495.