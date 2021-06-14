Police: Driver seriously injured after early morning crash in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Police are investigating an early morning crash in Clearwater.
The police department says it happened at 1:45 a.m. Monday on Landmark Drive in Clearwater.
The driver was taken to a nearby hospital as a trauma alert after suffering serious injuries in the crash involving one car, according to police.
Landmark Drive is closed between Meadow Hill Drive and the entrance to Eagles Landing as the investigation continues. Drivers should seek alternate routes.
