Clearwater home once owned by Kirstie Alley, Lisa Marie Presley on the market for nearly $6M

Alley reportedly bought the mansion from Presley back in 2000.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater home once owned by both the late Kirstie Alley and Lisa Marie Presley is on the market.

It could be yours if you don't mind a more than $5.9 million price tag attached. The home, located at 1100 N Osceola Avenue in Clearwater, was built in 1993, according to the listing on Station Square Realty.

The property sits on a little less than an acre of land that ends right at the water near Clearwater Harbor. It's made up of a main house with 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms and a half bath.

Additionally, the listing says the property has a renovated duplex made up of two one-bedroom units and a larger two-bedroom unit or mother-in-law suite situated above the six-car garage.

The property also has two courtyards for entertaining, a six-foot-deep heated pool and spa, and a personal 60-foot dock outfitted with an electric jet ski lift.

In total, the property sprawls 7,815 square feet and offers 9 bedrooms and 9.5 bathrooms across all buildings.

The listing is still pending as of Feb. 3, per the realty's website. The property is currently owned by Kirstie Alley's trust.

According to Tampa Bay Times, Alley bought the mansion from Presley in 2000. Presley had reportedly bought the home back in 1997, the Times said.

An award-winning actress known for her roles in "Cheers" and "Look Who's Talking," Alley died in December from "recently discovered" colon cancer at the age of 71, according to her family. She had been receiving care from Moffitt Cancer Center in the Tampa Bay area.

Just over a month later, Presley — a singer and only child of Elvis Presley — died on Jan. 12. She was 54.