CLEARWATER, Fla. — Reckless driving, resisting arrested and driving with a suspended license.

Those are the charges one man is facing, after officers say he turned a Pinellas County beach into a street. Multiple people called 911 after witnessing the unexpected sight.

John McGarry is accused of driving a 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander along the shoreline on Sand Key and refusing to stop for police. Officers say he hit 35 mph on the sand as he tried to get away, before he was finally stopped in a hotel parking lot.

Clearwater Police said in a tweet John McGarry was arrested Saturday on Sand Key. According to officers, the 25-year-old told them why he did it – he was bored.

McGarry is originally from Idaho.

