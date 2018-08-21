It has been one month since Markeis McGlockton was shot and killed after an argument over a parking spot at the Circle A Food Store in Clearwater.

Since the shooting, Ali Salous, the owner of that convenience store says business is declining.

“A lot of people are afraid because of the shooting,” he said.

Marquisa Byrd stops by the store every day.

“Some people may be afraid, but I’m not. This is our neighborhood spot and everyone around here loves one another,” she said.

Salous says he knows most of his customers.

“I see them daily. They’re good to me and I’m good to them,” he said.

Russel Gary says he thought about not going back to the store after the shooting, but said he wasn’t’ going to let one incident dictate his life.

“I’ve known the owner for about six years, and he’s been kind to everyone I’ve encountered,” said Russell Gary.

The shooting happened after an argument over a parking space reserved for a disabled person. Surveillance video seen nationwide shows Michael Drejka shooting Markeis McGlockton, who died nearly 30 minutes later.

While the Pinellas County sheriff originally said Drejka was protected by Florida’s 'Stand Your Ground' Law, it's been a week since the State attorney charged Drejka with manslaughter. Salous says Drejka was known for haggling people at the store.

“I really feel good about it, because he deserved it, there’s no reason to shoot someone who just pushed you,” Salous said.

A month later, while a memorial outside the convenience store is growing, Salous says business isn’t.

“Every morning when I open the store I’m reminded of it. It’s upsetting but what are you going to do. I think it will get better. I hope it won’t stay like this,” Salous said.

The regulars we spoke to say they’ll keep supporting him.

“You’ve got to support your local business people, no matter what the situation,” Gary said.

”I’m going to always come here because this is my buddy. He treats people like they want to be treated,” Byrd said.

Michael Drejka's next bond hearing is set for Thursday. His lawyer says he can't afford to pay his $100,000 bond or the daily fee to wear a GPS monitor which is a term of his release. We will be there Thursday when she asks the judge to reduce it.

