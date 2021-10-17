Coast Guard: 2 rescued off Homosassa Springs

The two men are in good health, Coast Guard officials say.

HOMOSASSA SPRINGS, Fla. — Two people are now safe and sound after being stranded miles off Homosassa Springs, Coast Guard officials say.

According to the Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, crews had received an emergency beacon from a 42-foot sailing vessel that had run out of power on Saturday night. The vessel was unable to sail due to weather conditions.

Aircrews were able to head out the following day and rescue the two men who were 31 miles off Homosassa Springs. The Coast Guard says the men were taken to Air Station Clearwater in good health.